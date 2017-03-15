Oppo F3 Plus with dual front camera setup to launch on March 23

With F3 Plus, Oppo’s focus is once again on the front camera, with the smartphone tipped to feature a dual front camera set-up (16MP+8MP). With F3 Plus, Oppo’s focus is once again on the front camera, with the smartphone tipped to feature a dual front camera set-up (16MP+8MP).

Oppo is gearing to launch F3 Plus smartphone under its ‘Selfie Expert’ line-up on march 23 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the launch in a tweet. “The force of an all-new #SelfieExpert is looming over the horizon. It’s coming on the 23rd of March. Are you ready? #OPPOF3Plus,” reads the tweet.

With F3 Plus, Oppo’s focus is once again on the front camera, with the smartphone tipped to feature a dual front camera set-up (16MP+8MP). It is said to come with Oppo’s Beautification software and 120 degree wide angle lens. The rear camera is said to be 16MP.

Further, Oppo F3 Plus is said to feature a 6-inch Full HD display and weigh 185 grams. The smartphone will run Snapdragon 653 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The measurements of Oppo F3 Plus are 163.63 x 8.0 x 7.35 mm. Going by the specifications, Oppo F3 Plus could be priced between Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000.

“The force of an all-new #SelfieExpert is looming over the horizon. It’s coming on the 23rd of March. Are you ready?#OPPOF3Plus” pic.twitter.com/s7r9NqVpHa — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 15, 2017

Oppo’s focus lately has been on camera performance, especially front camera. Oppo announced a breakthrough camera technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. The company launched 5x Dual-Camera zoom tech, designed to deliver 5x optical zoom without camera bump.

Oppo launched its ‘Selfie Expert’ F-series in 2016 with its F1 Plus smartphone. The F1 Plus packs a 16MP front camera and company’s beautification software – Beautify 4.0. Oppo started to offer pre-installed beautification feature in its smartphone cameras in 2012, with its Ulike 2 model.

