Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM launched exclusively on Flipkart: Price, offers

Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM has been announced on Flipkart. Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM has been announced on Flipkart.

Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM, which is a new version of the phone has been launched exclusively on Flipkart. Oppo has priced the new 6GB RAM variant at Rs 22,990. Oppo F3 Plus was originally launched in March this year and comes with a dual-front camera. Oppo F3 Plus has a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with an 8MP camera on the front.

Flipkart customers can get additional offers on the Oppo F3 Plus, including exchange discount of Rs 3,000. The phone also comes with a free three month subscription to Hotstar Premium. Customers with HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cards will also get 5 per cent instant cashback if they purchase the Oppo F3 Plus on Flipkart.

Specifications of the Oppo F3 Plus are the same as the original smartphone. Oppo F3 Plus has a 6-inch full-HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 SoC and has 64GB internal storage expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

The rear camera on Oppo F3 Plus is 16MP with f/1.7 aperture. The F3 Plus features a 4,000mAh battery on board and runs Oppo’s ColorOS v3.0 UI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Oppo F3 Plus was originally launched in a gold colour variant, and the company has also introduced a black colour option for this smartphone.

“OPPO has always been focused on meeting the demands of its consumers and the 6GB variant of F3 Plus is another effort in that direction. To ensure that we reach out to each and every consumer in India, especially the youth, we are launching this version exclusively and in collaboration with Flipkart,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India in a press statement.

