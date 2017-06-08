Oppo F3 Plus gets price cut in India, now available at Rs 27,990

Oppo F3 Plus has received a price cut in India, and the smartphone can be purchased at a price of Rs. 27,990. Oppo F3 Plus has received a price cut in India, and the smartphone can be purchased at a price of Rs. 27,990.

Oppo F3 Plus, the dual-selfie camera phone, has reportedly received a price cut of Rs. 3,000. Oppo hasn’t officially confirmed yet, but according to a Mumbai-based retailer, Oppo F3 Plus will now be available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,990 as oppose to its launch price of Rs. 30,990.

The Oppo F3 Plus was first launched in March, since then we have seen quite a few variants of the phone. It was first launched in gold colour variant. Later in April, Oppo launched the black colour variant of the F3 Plus smartphone.

The biggest highlight of Oppo F3 Plus is its dual selfie cameras on the front. The device features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens. The front camera also comes with Beauty 4.0 software. On the back, it packs a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture.

The F3 Plus is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The large-screen sized smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oppo’s ColorOS v3.0 UI over the top.

Upfront, it features a 6-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Oppo also has a smaller model of the F3 Plus called the Oppo F3, which has a 5.5-inch Full HD display. Oppo F3 also comes with dual-front selfie camera setup. It is priced at Rs. 19,990.

