Oppo F3 Plus with dual-front camera to launch in India today

Oppo will launch its first smartphone with a dual front camera setup called the Oppo F3 Plus in India today. Oppo will launch its first smartphone with a dual front camera setup called the Oppo F3 Plus in India today.

Oppo will launch its first smartphone with a dual front camera setup called the Oppo F3 Plus in India today. For Oppo, the focus has lately been on smartphone camera technology, and this is yet another ‘Selfie-Expert’ smartphone from the company. The company had previously launched its Oppo F1s, Oppo F1s Plus phones in India with a focus on the ‘Selfie camera.’ Oppo has a livestream on its YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, channels as well as Hotstar for those who are interested. Oppo’s live event starts at 12.30 pm.

Oppo F3 Plus will have a 6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and a pixel density of 480 ppi. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with company’s own ColorOS v3.0.0i on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Oppo F3 Plus comes features a dual front camera set-up (16MP+8MP) with flash, which is the highlight of the smartphone. It offers 120-degree wide-angle lens and comes with company’s Beautify software. The rear camera is 16MP sensor with flash.

Oppo F3 Plus is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It weighs 185 grams. The measurements of the device are 163.63 x 8.0 x 7.35 mm. Given the premium specifications, Oppo is expected to price the smartphone between Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000.

Oppo has already sent out media invites for the event. The company teased its upcoming smartphone in on Twitter. “The force of an all-new #SelfieExpert is looming over the horizon. It’s coming on the 23rd of March. Are you ready? #OPPOF3Plus,” Oppo said in a tweet.

Once launched, Oppo F3 Plus will directly compete with Vivo V5 Plus in India, which also has a dual front camera set-up (20MP+8MP). The 5.5-inch V5 Plus is priced at Rs 27,980 in India.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd