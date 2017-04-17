Oppo F3 Plus Black Edition launched in India at Rs 30,990

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the F3 Plus is its dual rear cameras on the front. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the F3 Plus is its dual rear cameras on the front.

Oppo has added a new colour option for the F3 Plus in India. The phone will now be available in a new black colour variant and is priced at Rs. 30,990.

Last month, Oppo launched its F3 Plus smartphone in India. Back then, the company only made the gold colour variant of the phone in the market. With the back colour option, Oppo F3 Plus can now be purchased in two colour variants.

Just to recap, the F3 Plus sports a 6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor. The phone is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The large-screen sized smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oppo’s ColorOS v3.0 UI over the top.

Commenting on the launch, Sky Li, OPPO Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business said, “The black colour offers a sleek and contemporary style that has been popular with smartphone users around the world. Most importantly, we want to give our customers the ability to personalise their F3 Plus by offering a variety of colour options.”

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the F3 Plus is its dual rear cameras on the front. The device feature a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens. The front camera also comes with Beauty 4.0 software. On the back, you will get see a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture.

The smartphone draws power from its 4,000mnAh battery. On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and hybrid dual-SIM.

