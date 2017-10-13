Oppo F3 Lite with 16MP front camera launched: Price, specifications Oppo F3 Lite with 16MP front camera launched: Price, specifications

Oppo F3 Lite, another variant of the company’s selfie-focused smartphone, has been announced in Vietnam. The Oppo F3 Lite is a re-branded version of the Oppo A57 that was launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 14,990.

Oppo F3 Lite carries just a few minor upgrades compared to the A57 like the onboard storage which can now be expanded up to 256GB (via microSD card). The smartphone features 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 resolution) LCD display with 2.5D arc glass.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and paired with Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The phone offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 256GB using microSD card.

As far as optics are concerned, the Oppo F3 Lite flaunts a 16-megapixel camera up front with f/2.0 aperture. At the back, it sports a 13-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and LED flash module. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s proprietary ColorOS 3.0 skin layered on top.

The fingerprint sensor on the Oppo F3 Lite is embedded on the capsule-shaped home button. The volume keys are placed on the left edge while the power button sits on the right side of the device. The phone packs a 2900mAh Li-ion battery.

Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio, and micro USB v2.0. It measures a dimension of 149.1 x 72.9 x 7.7 mm and weighs 147 grams. The Oppo F3 Lite is priced at VND 5,490,000 (roughly Rs 16,000). The handset will come in two colour options- Gold and Black

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd