Oppo F3 launched in rose gold colour option at Rs 19,990

Oppo F3 has been launched in a new rose gold colour option at Rs 19,990. The new colour variant will be available on Flipkart as well as offline stores across India. Rest of the specifications of rose gold version are the same as the original Oppo F3 smartphone, which was launched in May.

The highlight of Oppo F3 is its dual front camera setup – a 16MP lens for selfies and a 120-degree double view group selfie lens. There’s a 13MP rear camera with modes such as beautify 4.0, palm shutter, and more. The smartphone is a part of company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ series, and a smaller screen sized variant of Oppo F3 Plus.

“By launching the OPPO F3 Rose Gold Version, we aim to offer our Indian consumer an outstanding confluence of fashion and technology where exquisite design meets innovative camera technology. We have received a tremendous response for OPPO F3, especially from the younger audience. So, we decided to surprise them with a fashionable and trendier variant of the OPPO F3,” Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India said.

Oppo F3 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The F3 has a metal unibody design, and there’s a capsule-sized home button that doubles up as fingerprint scanner. Oppo F3 is powered by an Octa-core Mediatek MT6750T processor with Mali T860. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s ColorOS 3.0 skin.

Oppo F3 packs a 3,200 mAh battery. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone supports two nano SIM cards. It measures 153.3 × 75.2 ×7.3 mm and weighs 153 grams. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS.

Oppo has also unveiled a contest where ten lucky winners will get to meet Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The contest will be live till August 8, and people can participate in the same by sharing Oppo’s teaser video with hashtag #F3DeepikaEdition and tagging @OPPOMobileIndia.

