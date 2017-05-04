Oppo F3 with dual front camera setup to launch in India today: All we know so far

Oppo F3 looks a lot like the F3 Plus in terms of design, except the split antenna lines on rear top and bottom have been replaced by single ones. Oppo F3 looks a lot like the F3 Plus in terms of design, except the split antenna lines on rear top and bottom have been replaced by single ones.

Oppo F3 with dual front camera setup will launch in India today. Oppo has already sent out media invites for the launch event. An addition to company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ line-up, F3 is the second Oppo smartphone to feature dual camera setup on the front. Previously, we saw 16MP+8MP front camera with 120-degree wide angle in Oppo F3 Plus. Oppo has partnered with Baahubali to launch its F3 smartphone.

Oppo F3 is a smaller screen sized variant of F3 Plus, which features a 6-inch display. Oppo F3, on the other hand, will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The screen is protected against scratches with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The rear camera is 13MP.

Oppo F3 looks a lot like the F3 Plus in terms of design, except the split antenna lines on rear top and bottom have been replaced by single ones. There’s a capsule-sized home button that doubles up as fingerprint scanner.

Oppo F3 is powered by an Octa Core Mediatek MT6750T processor with Mali T860. It comes with 4GB RAM along with 64 GB storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s ColorOS 3.0 skin.

Oppo F3 is a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone that supports two nano SIM cards along with a micrSD card. It is backed by a 3,200 mAh battery. Oppo F3 measures 153.3 × 75.2 ×7.3 mm and weighs 153 grams. In terms of connectivity, Oppo F3 supports WiFi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS.

Oppo F3 Plus was launched in India at Rs 30,990. The F3, being a smaller sized option, could be priced around Rs 26,000. In our review, we said Oppo F3 Plus surely won’t disappoint selfie-lovers, though 6-inch screen size is something that people will take time getting used to.

