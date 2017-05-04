Oppo F3 first impressions: At Rs 19,990, another ‘selfie’ smartphone

Oppo F3 first impressions of this Rs 19,990 smartphone: The camera and battery are what stand out. Oppo F3 first impressions of this Rs 19,990 smartphone: The camera and battery are what stand out.

Oppo has become synonymous with selfie camera focused smartphones. In India, the Chinese technology giant has hit the bull’s eye with its ‘Selfie-Expert’ line-up and mid-range premium offerings Oppo was one of the top five most popular smartphone brands in India in Q4, 2016, and the company continues feature in that list in Q1, 2017 as well.

Oppo introduced dual front camera setup in F3 Plus, and the same technology is now coming to its latest offering – Oppo F3. The smartphone is a slightly stripped down version of its predecessor F3 Plus, and comes with a smaller screen as well as battery size. The rear camera is now 13MP.

Oppo F3 features the same design language as F3 Plus, except antenna lines at the back aren’t split. It uses USB Type-2.0 port for charging. There’s a 3.5 mm headphone along with speaker grille at the bottom. Power button and volume rocker keys are on the right and left panel respectively.

Oppo F3 has a metal unibody design and fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button. You can use two nano SIM cards along with a microSD card on Oppo F3. No hybrid SIM slot out here. Unlike F3 Plus, which comes with a 6-inch display, Oppo F3 sports a 5.5-inch screen. The battery size is also lower at 3,200 mAh. I used Oppo F3 for a week, and here’s my first impressions:

Oppo F3 is a smaller screen-sized variant of F3 Plus, which I reviewed earlier. Not much has changed in terms of design and performance. The 5.5-inch Full HD display is vibrant and easy to view in bright outdoors. The icons appear sharp and colour reproduction is great as well.

I’ve liked smartphones with minimalist design and F3 did not disappoint me on this front either. It is easy to hold given the smaller size, and the back isn’t slippery. But a plastic back cover is advisable to protect the phone against smudges or worse. The fingerprint scanner was quick to unlock the phone on most occasions.

Camera has been the USP of Oppo’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ phones and F3 is no exception. The smartphone packs the same 16MP+8MP front camera setup with 120-degree wide angle, that we saw on F3 Plus. The rear camera has changed from 16MP in F3 Plus to 13MP in F3.

The front camera will impress most selfie-lovers as it produces great results. Pictures look sharp and close to real, which I liked. An icon in the camera app lets you switch to group selfie mode when there are more people in the picture. The 8MP front camera is restricted to clicking group photos, while 16MP lens takes care of all other pictures.

You can tinker with a lot of different modes such as time lapse, beauty , panorama; as well as features such as color filter, double exposure and GIF animation while using the front camera.

The 13MP rear camera is capable of reproducing good colours as well. The results were impressive thanks to great details and accurate colour reproduction. Low-light pictures are less grainy and have a great amount of detail as well.

Oppo F3 is a smooth performer. I experienced no lags or app crashes even with multiple tabs open. There weren’t any noticeable heating issues, which is great considering this has been a problem with most metal body phones. The apps open quickly and switching between tabs was easy.

Oppo F3 can handle graphics heavy games such as Asphalt 8 with ease. Oppo F3 runs an octa-core Mediatek MT6750T processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Battery is a big plus in Oppo F3, which easily lasts for a day on heavy usage. I mostly charged Oppo F3 to 100 per cent in the mornings before work, and with my daily usage of watching videos, making a lot of calls, listening to music and browsing Internet, social media accounts; there still used to be 23-25 per cent battery left at the end of the day.

For me, battery is one of the most important things on a smartphone and thanks to great optimisation, Oppo F3 scores well on that front. Oppo F3 takes about two and a half hours to get fully charged from two percent battery left.

The sound quality isn’t great, and the phone lacks dual stereo speakers, which is a bit of a letdown for people like me who like to watch a lot of videos on their smartphone. Given the price, we definitely expected more in the sound department. Data usage notifications were annoying for me. I don’t need to be reminded everyday when I consume a certain amount of data and suggestions if I want to stop using mobile data. Unfortunately, this is a feature that I can’t entirely turn off.

Oppo F3 offers a good overall performance, especially in terms of camera and battery. The smartphone is a perfect option for those who were waiting for a smaller sized as well as affordable variant of F3 Plus.

