Oppo F3 Deepika Padukone Limited Edition launched in India: Price, key specifications

Oppo has launched a new variant of its popular F3 smartphone in India. The special edition is dedicated to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, which also happens to be the brand ambassador of Oppo in India. Priced at Rs 19,900, Oppo F3 Deepika Padukone Limited Edition will be made available from August 21 through Flipkart.

This isn’t the first time Oppo is launching a special edition of the F3 smartphone. Previously, it had launched the F3 in the Rose Gold and Black Editions. The resurrected device is known as the Oppo F3 Deepika Padukone Limited Edition, as the signature of actress can be seen imprinted on the back of the phone. Also, there is a logo on the rear with a letter D outside and a letter P inside, which represent Deepika Padukone. Consumers will also get a special photo frame gift package with the purchase of the limited edition smartphone.

Rest of the specifications of the limited edition rose gold version are the same as the original Oppo F3 smartphone, which was launched in May. The smartphone gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. It is powered by an Octa-core Mediatek MT6750T processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s ColorOS 3.0 skin.

The highlight of Oppo F3 is its dual front camera setup – a 16-megapixel lens for selfies and a 120-degree double view group selfie lens. There’s a 13-megapixel rear camera with modes such as beautify 4.0, palm shutter, and more. The smartphone is a part of company’s ‘Selfie-Expert’ series. Oppo F3 is backed by a 3,200 mAh battery. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS.

