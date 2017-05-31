Oppo F3 Black BCCI Edition launched in India: Key features and price

Oppo is the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Oppo is the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

Oppo is launching a black colour variant of the F3 in India. Dubbed Oppo F3 Black BCCI Edition, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,990, and will be made available on Flipkart exclusively. Earlier this month, Oppo launched the F3 selfie-centric smartphone in the gold colour option. So now users can buy the F3 smartphone in two colour otions: Gold and Black.

Oppo is the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Which is why the company is launching the F3 Black BCCI Edition smartphone in the market. The special edition smartphone also comes a BCCI logo engraved on the device. Oppo says the phone will be auctioned on Flipkart one day before the India vs. Pakistan match (Sunday, June 3). The device will go on sale on Flipkart on June 4.

“The color ‘Black’ is synonymous with style and suave. With a stylish edge to the new OPPO F3, we aim to give consumers a chance to make a style statement. With this auction, we aim to contribute towards the growth of the sport in India”, said Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India.

To recall, Oppo F3 is a smaller screen sized version of the F3 Plus, which features a 6-inch display. The F3, on the other hand, gets a 5.5-inch FHD display. The screen is protected against scratches with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 4G LTE-enabled phone is powered by a octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s ColorOS 3.0 skin. The device is further backed by a 3,200mAh battery. Perhaps the highlight of the F3 is a dual camera setup on the front, one is a 16-megapixel for regular selfies, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter for group photos. It has got a 13-megapixel camera on the rear.

Being a selfie-centric smartphone, Oppo F3 will take on the likes of Gionee A1, Vivo V5s, Moto G5 Plus, Asus ZenFone 3, among others.

