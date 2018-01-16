Oppo A83 to launch in India on January 20: Here are specifications, expected price

Oppo A83, a new smartphone with focus on smart selfie and Face Unlock feature will launch in India on January 20. Oppo A83, a new smartphone with focus on smart selfie and Face Unlock feature will launch in India on January 20.

Oppo A83, a new smartphone with focus on smart selfie and Face Unlock feature will launch in India next. Oppo Mobile India confirmed the upcoming launch for their Oppo A83 smartphone which will take place on January 20. According to a report on Gadgets360, Oppo A83 will be priced at Rs 13,990 in India. In China, the Oppo A83 also launched at a price of Yuan 1399, which is around Rs 13,800 plus on conversion. Oppo A83 went on sale in China from December 29, 2017.

Oppo A83 sports a unibody metal design and comes with full vision 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone has a 5.7-inch display HD+ resolution display (720 x 1440 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Other feature of the Oppo A83 are: MediaTek 6763T clocked at 2.5GHz processor with 3GB RAM, which is launching in India. Oppo A83 comes with 4GB RAM version in China.

Where camera goes, Oppo A83 sports a 13MP one on the back with LED flash, and the front has an 8MP sensor. Oppo A83 also comes with AI technology for better selfies, claims the company. The phone does not have regular fingerprint scanner, and instead relies on facial recognition technology. Oppo A83’s Face unlocking can open the device in just 0.18 seconds, claims the company.

On the battery front, Oppo A83 has a 3180 mAh one on board, according to the company’s tweets, which is more than the 3090mAh one on the China variant. Oppo A83 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, comes with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has support for a microSD slot with 256GB limit. Oppo A83 launched in China in two colour options: Black and a champagne gold.

