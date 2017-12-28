Oppo A83 with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Face Unlock feature launched in China

Oppo A83 is launching first in China, with a further global rollout yet to be confirmed. Oppo A83 is launching first in China, with a further global rollout yet to be confirmed.

Oppo has made a name by offering budget and mid-end smartphones at affordable prices. The A83 is the company’s latest smartphone with focus on style, performance, and a front-facing camera that has some clever AI integrations. The new phone is launching first in China, with a further global rollout yet to be confirmed. The device costs CNY 1399 (or approx Rs 13,586). The phone will go on sale in China from December 29.

Oppo A83 isn’t different looking from the company’s recently launched smartphones, including the popular F5. The device has a unibody metal design and users can choose the phone in a variety of colour options. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch display (720 x 1440) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone features a 2.5GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM.

On the camera front, Oppo A83 has got a 13MP rear-facing snapper and an LED flash. And on the front is an 8MP selfie shooter. Taking cues from the iPhone X, Oppo A83 skips a regular fingerprint scanner in favor of a new facial recognition tech which the company claims can unlock the device within 0.18 seconds using 128 unique points on the user’s face.

Storage and battery capacity will be 32GB and 3090mAh respectively. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and a microSD card (up to 256GB) is also available for memory expansion. In the name of connectivity, Oppo A83 comes with a number of options including 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Last week, Oppo launched the A75 and A75s in Taiwan. The phones feature a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 4GB RAM, and a 20MP front-facing camera. They will cost NDT 10,900 (or approx Rs 23,498) and NDT 11,990 (or approx Rs 25,498) respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd