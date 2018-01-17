Oppo A83 launched at Rs 13,990 in India: Sports full screen display, 4GB RAM

Oppo A83, a new entry-level smartphone from the company with a focus on “AI Beauty” and a full screen display, has been launched in the Indian market. Oppo A83, a new entry-level smartphone from the company with a focus on “AI Beauty” and a full screen display, has been launched in the Indian market.

Oppo A83, a new entry-level smartphone from the company with a focus on “AI Beauty” and a full screen display, has been launched in the Indian market. Oppo A83’s price in India will be Rs 13,990 and it will go on sale from January 20 on Amazon India and and Flipkart.com. Oppo A83 will also be made available offline in the company’s retail stores.

“Our focus has always been on bringing best photography and Selfie experience to the Indian consumers. We have received an immense response for our Selfie Expert A Series and F Series. With the A83 we wish to bring an affordable selfie camera with advance features such as the HD + Full Screen Display and AI Beauty Technology. The A83 truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert and Leader in the market” Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India said in a press statement.

Oppo A83 comes with full vision 18:9 aspect ratio display and has a 5.7-inch screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1440 pixels). The Oppo A83 is powered by a MediaTek 6763T processor clocked at 2.5Ghz coupled with 4GB RAM. On the battery front, Oppo A83 has a 3180 mAh one and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat

Where camera goes, Oppo A83 has 13MP one on the back with LED flash. The front camera is 8MP and the smartphone comes with AI technology for better selfies, says Oppo. Oppo says its “AI Beauty Recognition” technology employs a cloud database from premium suppliers to power facial recognition features and help improve the selfies.

It claims the “AI can learn automatically once it has amassed enough imaging data” and “classify, recognise and beautify the portrait in three aspects which are skin colour and texture, gender, and age.” The technology captures more than 200 facial points when a user takes a selfie, which is then used to refine the features and make the photo look much better, claims the company. The phone also has a Face Unlocking feature and no regular fingerprint scanner. Oppo A83 has a 3180 mAh battery, along with support for a microSD slot with 256GB limit. Oppo A83 will come in two colour options: Black and a champagne gold.

