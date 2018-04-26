Oppo A83 (2018) with 5.7-inch Full View display, AI Beauty launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched the A83 (2018) in India as an improvement over the earlier variant of Oppo A83. Oppo has launched the A83 (2018) in India as an improvement over the earlier variant of Oppo A83.

Oppo has launched the A83 (2018) in India as an improvement over the earlier variant of Oppo A83. The Oppo A83 (2018) offers a Full View display, and is priced at Rs 15,990. The phone is available at offline stores, as well as online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm. In January, the Oppo A83 was launched at Rs 13,990, with a focus on AI Beauty.

Like its predecessor, Oppo’s A83 (2018) comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Full Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek 6763T processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, an improvement over the 3GB RAM on the original phone. With an internal storage of 64GB, the Oppo A83 (2018) offers expandable memory up to 256GB.

Running the Colour OS 3.2 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat, it offers a 3180mAh battery. The Oppo A83 (2018) maintains Face Unlock like its previous version. The company claims that the phone’s sharing system, O-share, is quick enough to transfer about 6 to 7 photos per second.

On the camera front, the Oppo A83 (2018) retains the 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie lens. Enhanced with AI Beauty Recognition technology, this phone can recognise 200 facial points while clicking pictures, and identify various contours and shapes. Oppo says the technology employs a cloud database from premium suppliers, that power facial recognition features and help improve selfies. While the Oppo A83 were launched in Black and Champagne Gold, the Oppo A83 (2018) is available in Gold and Blue colour variants.

