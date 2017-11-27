Oppo A79 with 6-inch 18:9 display, MediaTek Helio P23 launched: Price, specifications

Oppo A79 is yet another phone with a 6-inch 18:9 display and mid-end specifications. Oppo A79 is yet another phone with a 6-inch 18:9 display and mid-end specifications.

Oppo makes 18:9 display even more affordable with the launch of the A79. The mid-end phone has been launched in China at a price of 2,399 Yuan (or approx Rs 23,507).The device will go on sale in Oppo’s home market on December 1 in two colour options – Black and Champagne. Oppo A79 is now available for pre-order in China through the company’s official site.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo A79 sports a 6-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Like the Oppo F5, the display is extra tall in nature with negligible bezels on the top and bottom. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of native store. A microSD card slot is available to expand the storage.

On the camera front, the device offers a 16MP rear-facing camera with an aperture of f/1.8. And on the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter with an aperture of f/2.0. The device’s front-facing camera also supports facial recognition feature. Oppo A79 comes with a fingerprint scanner which can be found on the rear side of the phone, above the logo.

The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which supports the company’s VOOC fast charging technology. The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat based on Oppo’s preparatory ColorOS 3.2. Connectivity options on the device includes dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C , and GPS.

The Chinese company Oppo has been on a product launching spree lately. It recently launched the Oppo F5, which is now available for sale in the Indian market. The company also launched the F5 Youth edition in the Philippines with watered-down specifications.

