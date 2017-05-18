Oppo A77 launched in Taiwan: Key specifications and features

Oppo has launched its A77 smartphone in Taiwan, and is yet to confirm if it will see an India launch. Oppo has launched its A77 smartphone in Taiwan, and is yet to confirm if it will see an India launch.

Oppo A77 has been launched by the company in Taiwan. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Gold and Rose Gold. It is priced at $10,990 Taiwanese dollar, which is around Rs 24,000 in India. Pre-orders for Oppo A77 start May 19, while shipments will begin from May 26.

The highlight of Oppo A77 is its 16MP front camera which comes with f/2.0 aperture, Beautify 4.0 and background blur feature. There’s 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto focus, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Oppo A77 has a metal unibody design with a front facing fingerprint scanner.

Oppo A77 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor, coupled with 4GB RAM 64GB ROM. The internal storage is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Oppo A77 is a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone that supports two nano SIM cards, and a microSD card. The battery is 3,700mAh. Oppo A77 runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with ColorOS 3.0 UI skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth, and GPS.

Oppo’s focus has lately been on selfie camera-focussed smartphones. In India, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched two devices with dual front camera setup – F3 and F3 Plus. It is unclear if Oppo A77 will be unveiled in India. Oppo is now the fifth largest smartphone vendor in India.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd