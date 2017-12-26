Oppo A75, A75s with 6-inch 18:9 display, 20MP selfie camera launched in Taiwan

The highlight of the Oppo A75 and A75s is the 18:9 aspect ratio display, and a 20MP selfie snapper. The highlight of the Oppo A75 and A75s is the 18:9 aspect ratio display, and a 20MP selfie snapper.

Oppo has launched two smartphones – the A75 and A75s, in Taiwan. Both smartphones feature a 6-inch 18:9 display, 4GB RAM, and a 20MP selfie snapper. Available in gold and black colour options, they will cost NDT 10,900 (or approx Rs 23,498) and NDT 11,990 (or approx Rs 25, 848) respectively. There’s no word on when the phones will be made available in India.

Both the Oppo A75 and A75s come with a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen on the devices is bezel-less in nature, reducing the ratio between the display size and body. The trend started last year and manufacturers are releasing smartphones with minimum bezels.

Design-wise, both the A75 and A75s look identical to the Oppo F5 smartphone which is already available in the Indian market. They run on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and even come with a fingerprint scanner. The phone supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, GSM, microUSB, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm heaphone jack.

The Oppo A75 and A75s are powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) processor coupled with 4GB RAM and a decent 3200mAh battery. While both phones come with 64GB internal storage, the A75 will be available in 32GB storage capacity as well. Both models allow expandable storage via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The phones feature a 16MP rear-facing shooter and a 20MP front-facing snapper. The key highlight of the phones is a 20MP front scanner that comes with an AI-backed beauty mode, which automatically adds filters to create natural selfies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd