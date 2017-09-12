Oppo A71 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Oppo A71 launched in India at a price of Rs 12,990 and here are the specifications. Oppo A71 launched in India at a price of Rs 12,990 and here are the specifications.

Oppo A71, a new mid-budget smartphone has been launched by the company in India. Oppo A71 is priced at Rs 12,990 and will be available in gold and black colour options. OPPO A71 will be made available on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and offline stores from today, September 12.

“With A71 we aim to reach out to a greater and wider set of consumers and offer them a great camera experience. The A71 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features at an affordable price point,” Sky Li, OPPO President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business said in a press statement.

The Oppo A71 comes with a metallic unibody design, and a 5.2-inch TFT HD resolution display (1280 x 720 pixels). Dimensions of the Oppo A71 are 148.1mm x 73.8mm x 7.6mm. The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and coupled with 3GB RAM. Oppo is offering 16GB storage on this phone, which is expandable to 256GB

On the camera front, Oppo A71 gets a 13MP rear camera and the front camera is 5MP with Flash LED. The phone comes with a 3000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with the company’s own Color OS 3.1 UI on top. Oppo’s camera app also comes with Beautify 4.0 feature on the front camera. Oppo says the phone supports fast charging as well. The UI offers features like split-screen, eye protection display etc as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd