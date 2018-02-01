Oppo A71 (2018) with AI Beauty Recognition technology launched: Features and specs

Oppo A71 (2018) is the successor to the A71 smartphone which was launched in India in September 2017. Oppo A71 (2018) is the successor to the A71 smartphone which was launched in India in September 2017.

Oppo A71 (2018) has been launched in Pakistan, though price and availability details have not been revealed by the company. Oppo A71 (2018) comes with the AI Beauty Recognition technology and bokeh effect for the front camera. Oppo A71 (2018) is the successor to the A71 smartphone which was launched in India in September 2017.

Oppo A71 (2018) gets a 5.2 inches HD TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It sports a metal unibody design with nano silver technology. The phone runs the company’s ColorOS 3.2, based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Oppo A71 (2018) users can access features such as split screen functionality for multitasking, game acceleration and night shield.

Oppo A71 (2018) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics performance. It features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 3,000mAh one, claimed to offer 19 hours of usage. Oppo A71 (2018) will be available in Gold and Black colour options.

Oppo A71 (2018) comes with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 5MP with LED Flash, f/2.4 and 1.4 μm pixels. The AI Beauty Recognition technology offers personalised beauty filters to users. The company claims the technology takes advantage of global image database to suggest effects. Meanwhile, the bokeh effect lets users click photos with subject in sharp focus while background is blurred.

Oppo A71 (2018) measures 148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6 mm and weighs 137 grams. Connectivity options on the phone include GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 b/g/n and OTG. This is a dual Nano-SIM phone that supports Proximity sensor, Light sensor, Accelerator sensor and E-compass.

