Oppo A71 (2018) with Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched the A71(2018) smartphone in India, featuring an AI-based beauty recognition function. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be made available for purchase through Amazon India, Flipkart, and Snapdeal from February 10. The phone is targeted at the selfie-obsessed crowd.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo A71 (2018) sports a 5.2-inch HD (720p) display, and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). Backed by 3000mAh battery, the device runs on ColorOS 3.2 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

In terms of optics, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper. Perhaps the highlight of the phone is a built-in AI-based beautification function, which can recognize 200 different facial features. There is also a proprietary bokeh effect which blurs the background when you take a selfie. This feature has been added without needing of a dual-camera setup on the front.

“We invest immense focus on bringing our fans and consumers the best photography experience together with exquisite design. We have been leading the Selfie industry in the Indian market with our products for which we have received an overwhelming appreciation, especially from the youth”, said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A71 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device can be purchased in Gold and Black colour variants. Last week, the Oppo A71 (2018) was launched in Pakistan.

