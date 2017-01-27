Oppo A57 ‘selfie-centric’ smartphone launching on February 3 in India

Oppo A57 was launched in November last year in China at Rs 16,000 (1,599 Yuan) Oppo A57 was launched in November last year in China at Rs 16,000 (1,599 Yuan)

Oppo has announced today that it will be launching another selfie-focused smartphone, the A57 in India on February 3. In terms of design, the A57 borrows a lot of its characteristics from Oppo’s F1 series.

Oppo A57 was launched in November last year in China. The phone sports a 5.2-inch HD LCD display (1280×720 pixel) with 2.5D curved glass design. It is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor along with an Adreno 505 GPU.

A57 comes with 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD). The front camera on the device is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, while the back features a 13MP camera unit with an f/2.2 aperture, flash and PDAF. The home button in dual-SIM A57 doubles up as fingerprint scanner.

The all new #OPPOA57 is hitting the markets on the 3rd of February. Get ready to become unstoppable.#UnstoppableSelfies pic.twitter.com/LKc4bvNHlH — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) January 27, 2017

The phone is running Android 6 Marshmallow based Color 3.0 OS. Oppo A57 supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS/EDGE, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is backed by a 2,900 mAh battery. The dimensions of the A57 are 149.1 x 72.9 x 7.65 mm. It weighs 147 grams.

Oppo A57 smartphone is priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs 16,000) in China and comes in two colour options – Rose Gold and Gold.

