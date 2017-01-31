Oppo A57 ‘selfie phone’ with 16MP front camera launched at Rs 14,990

Oppo A57 comes with a 16MP front camera just like the Oppo F1s, and just been launched in India. Oppo A57 comes with a 16MP front camera just like the Oppo F1s, and just been launched in India.

Oppo has launched a new entry-level smartphone, the A57 in India. Priced at Rs 14,990 the selfie-driven smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera that is carried forward from the Oppo F1s. The dual-SIM smartphone, also gets a screen flash feature for the front camera and Beautify 4.0.

In terms of specifications, Oppo A57 comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor along with an Adreno 505 GPU. The phone features 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD).

Oppo A57 comes with a 13MP primary camera and a 16MP front shooter. The phone is running ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is backed by a 2900 mAh non-removable Li-ion battery and comes with sensors including an accelerometer, compass and a proximity sensor.

A57 supports connectivity via Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v401, GPS, GM radio and microUSB v2.0. The phone weighs 147 grams and its dimensions are 149.1 s 72.9 x 7.7 mm.

“When we saw the demand for the great 16 MP selfie camera on the F1s, we set out to bring that experience to an even wider range of users,” said Sky Li, OPPO VP and Managing Director of International Mobile Business. “The A57 brings consumers premium photography and advanced features, like the industry-leading fingerprint reader, that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment.”

Oppo A57 (Gold colour ) will go on sale starting February 3, and will be available across all company stores in the country; it will also be available on e-commerce websites like Amazon, Snapdeal and Flipkart.

