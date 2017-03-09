OnePlus wallpaper leaked and we are guessing what they have up next

Whether the new leaks hint at a new limited edition Black colour variant for OnePlus smartphones or a new ‘dark’ wallpaper for OnePlus 5 is remain to be seen. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Whether the new leaks hint at a new limited edition Black colour variant for OnePlus smartphones or a new ‘dark’ wallpaper for OnePlus 5 is remain to be seen. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus is expected to announce its next-generation flagship smartphone – OnePlus 5 – later this year. With OnePlus 5, the company is said to skip number 4 in its smartphone series given the last device from the company’s kitty was OnePlus 3T (an upgraded version of OnePlus 3).

Now tipster Evan Blass has put out a new wallpaper from OnePlus, one that looks quite different from the ones we’ve seen before. The wallpaper has black molten lava with shades orange and red in the outline. We see company’s tagline ‘Never Settle’ written on it in bold letters.

The wallpaper has a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, suggesting OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a Full HD display. Further, the molten lava could mean a new metal unibody design for OnePlus 5 in the offing. It could also mean a new colour ‘dark’ or Black colour variant that the company is working on for OnePlus 5.

In a separate leak, Android Police’s David Ruddock put out a tweet mentioning OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, which suggest a new ‘Midnight Black’ colour variant which could either be for upcoming OnePlus 5 or existing OnePlus 3T smartphone. “.@getpeid I hear OnePlus could have a dark announcement some time soon. That it might even be as Black as Midnight?” wrote Ruddock on Twitter. Pei replied with a GIF of wolves howling on a full moon night.

You know what this means, don’t you? pic.twitter.com/rBCiDUSGHn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2017

Whether the new leaks hint at a new limited edition Black colour variant for OnePlus smartphones or a new ‘dark’ wallpaper for OnePlus 5 is remains to be seen. Meanwhile, an earlier report in South Korea’s Korea Portal claims OnePlus 5 will come with top of the line specifications to compete with Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S8.

.@getpeid I hear OnePlus could have a dark announcement some time soon. That it might even be as Black as Midnight? — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) March 6, 2017

OnePlus 5 is further said to run Android 7.0 Nougat and feature a dual edged curved display as seen on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone. OnePlus 5 could have a glass and aluminium body and USB Type-C for connectivity. It is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. OnePlus is said to launch another variant with 128GB internal storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB.

As for camera specifications, OnePlus 5 will have a 16MP front camera along with 23MP rear camera. The battery is said to be 4,000mAh that will support company’s Dash Charge technology for charging. The site doesn’t reveal information about launch date or pricing on the OnePlus 5. Of course, the details need to be taken with a pinch of salt as its authenticity can’t be verified.

