OnePlus unveils cashback on OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, more devices

OnePlus is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India with exclusive offers and giveaways from December 15 to December 22. The Chinese company has announced that OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone will be available via open sale on Amazon and oneplusstore.in at Rs 38,999.

Additionally, people who buy OnePlus 5T can avail zero cost EMI offer, Rs 2000 extra off on the exchange of any OnePlus device and Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of any other device.

Axis Bank debit and credit cards users will get Rs 1,500 instant discount on purchase of any OnePlus device. Other offers include 1008 GB of data from Idea for 18 months and one year of free membership of Zomato Gold. OnePlus recently gave away 10,000 complimentary tickets for the movie – Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as part of its anniversary celebrations.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone was launched on December 14 in India. It features the same specifications as the OnePlus 5T, except for a few cosmetic changes. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition sports a sandstone white back cover, and a red alert slider. It ships with Star Wars-themed wallpapers.

The Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5T phone has a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP and 20 MP lens with f/1.7 aperture. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the phone comes 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition at nine pop-up stores across India on December 16 and 17. People can experience and purchase the new OnePlus device on a first come, first serve basis at six of these pop-up stores in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kochi. Users can head-over to pop-up stores in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Kochi to experience the device.

