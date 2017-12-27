OnePlus to name stars after OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition buyers

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was unveiled on December 14 in India. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was unveiled on December 14 in India.

OnePlus will name a star in the galaxy, after first 37 buyers of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. The Chinese technology company has partnered with ‘Star Register’ to give users a personalised ‘Star Wars’ constellation and certificate of ownership with the details of their named star.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was unveiled on December 14 in India. The smartphone has the same specifications as the OnePlus 5T. The major diference is in terms of design as the Star Wars Limited Edition of OnePlus 5T features a white finish, along with red notification slider, and Star Wars logo beneath the fingerprint scanner. The smartphone ships with default Star Wars wallpapers.

Meanwhile, OnePlus smartphones will be available under company’s ‘Happy New Year’ cashback offer till January 2. People who purchase any OnePlus smartphone using ICICI Bank credit card will get a cashback of Rs 1,500. OnePlus smartphones can also be bought using the EMI option.

OnePlus has already said that it will push out an OTA (over-the-air) update to bring OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature to OnePlus 5. “This move comes as a result of the feedback received from the OnePlus community in India and globally,” OnePlus said in a press staement.

OnePlus’ Face unlock feature remains exclsuive to OnePlus 5T smartphone. There’s no home button on OnePlus 5T and fingerprint sensor is present at the back cover. Security methods on OnePlus 5 include fingerprint sensor and screen lock via password or pattern. OnePlus 5T gets a bigger 6.01-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, while OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch display with standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

