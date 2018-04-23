OnePlus to give 6,000 tickets for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of OnePlus 6 launch

OnePlus has partnered with Disney to give away over 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for Avengers: Infinity War in India ahead of OnePlus 6 launch. OnePlus has partnered with Disney to give away over 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for Avengers: Infinity War in India ahead of OnePlus 6 launch.

OnePlus has partnered with Disney to give away over 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for Avengers: Infinity War in India ahead of OnePlus 6 launch. The Chinese startup movie tickets. The tickets will go live later this week, in partnership with Paytm. OnePlus community members across cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Ahmedabad, can avail the tickets. The movie tickets will be given out for April 27, 28 and 29. OnePlus will also give complimentary snacks including popcorn and a cold drink with every movie ticket.

Interested users can visit OnePlus’ official India website and register their OnePlus IMEI number. Those who have already registered their IMEI previously do note need to do it again. People will have to choose their city next and click ‘Get It’ button. The ticket coupon code will be generated, though this will depend on availability. Once the ticket coupon code is generated, users will have to follow the link to the Paytm website and select from the available shows. Finally, the checkout process will be completed on Paytm and Re 1 would be charged as token processing fee.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 teased image shows off a ceramic back as official launch nears

OnePlus community members can watch Avengers: Infinity War at theatres across ten cities in India inluding, PVR Icon Infiniti Mall Versova Mumbai, PVR Pune Market City (Pune), PVR Kukatpally Forum Mall (Hyderabad), PVR Elante Mall (Chandigarh), PVR Ampa Mall (Chennai), Cinemax Mani Square Mall (Kolkata), PVR DLF Mall of India (Delhi NCR), PVR Forum Mall (Bangalore) and PVR Lulu Mall (Kochi), PVR Acropolis (Ahmedabad).

Also Read: OnePlus 6 ‘Notify Me’ page on Amazon India now live: Here’s how to register

OnePlus is gearing to launch its next-generation flagship OnePlus 6 and the smartphone is expected to make a make a debut mid-May. Even before launch, OnePlus has confirmed several of the device’s features including Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a notch on top of display as well as water resistance. Notably, this is the first time that OnePlus is introducing a 256GB storage variant of its smartphone. Other features expected include a glass body design, wireless charging support and dual rear cameras, among others. OnePlus 6 could be the company’s most expensive smartphone yet, and the price could start at Yuan 3299 (or approx Rs 34,183) for the 64GB base model.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd