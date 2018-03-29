OnePlus teases video for Blockchain, cryptocurrency ahead of April Fool’s Day

OnePlus has shared a video talking about blockchain and bitcoin, ahead of April Fool’s Day. OnePlus has shared a video talking about blockchain and bitcoin, ahead of April Fool’s Day.

OnePlus 6 will definitely have a notch, but the company is now trying to convince users that it plans to explore the field of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Of course, given that OnePlus’ video regarding its interest to reinvent currency comes ahead of April Fool’s Day, makes it a lot less convincing claim. In the past too, OnePlus has done April Fool’s Day pranks like Dash Energy Drink and Game Charger Drone, so we suppose 2018 will see another elaborate prank.

OnePlus shared a 26-second featuring co-founder Carl Pei, who talks about how ‘Blockchain is going to meet Never Settle,’ and how the company plans to “reimagine currency.” The end of the video features a gold coin with the OnePlus logo to make it a lot more convincing. For some reason, the original OnePlus One can also be spotted in the video. OnePlus has tweeted out the video talking about the blockchain and bitcoin on its official handle and its YouTube page. On Twitter, the company wrote, “It’s not a coin toss. It’s a better way.”

It's not a coin toss. It's a better way. pic.twitter.com/LbOXAnBWrH — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 28, 2018

Apparently, OnePlus plans to ‘reveal’ more details around this on March 30, according to the YouTube page description. Blockchain and bitcoin are definitely ideas that everyone wants to jump on, especially in 2018, even if Bitcoin has seen its price tumble. It is now down to $7400 per bitcoin, and has taken quite a beating from its high of nearly $19,500. While we will know more about the OnePlus and its blockchain phenomena (which will most likely be an April Fool’s Day joke), the future OnePlus 6 is also gathering some attention.

OnePlus 6 is supposed to come with a notch on the front, the company confirmed in a report on The Verge. OnePlus 6 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6 or 8GB RAM. OnePlus 6 will likely launch in the second quarter of 2018, which is the April to June period, following a similar timeline likes the earlier phones from the company.

