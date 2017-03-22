OnePlus teases new Black colour variant for OnePlus 3T; set to launch tonight

OnePlus is now teasing new Black colour variant for the its OnePlus 3T smartphone, which launches tonight. (OnePlus/Twitter) OnePlus is now teasing new Black colour variant for the its OnePlus 3T smartphone, which launches tonight. (OnePlus/Twitter)

Just days after unveiling a special all-black colette edition of the OnePus 3T, the Chinese technology company is now teasing new Black colour variant for the smartphone. OnePlus has posted several tweets from its official Twitter handle, reminding users it is gearing to launch ‘true dark beauty’ at around 9 PM on Wednesday. “Discover true beauty in the dark. 10 hours to go,” OnePlus’ tweet says. OnePlus has teased an image as well, which reveals back cover of its 3T smartphone in black colour variant. Only one corner of the device can be seen with visible antenna line.

OnePlus made available only 250 units of its limited edition colette OnePlus 3T smartphone, which costs 479 Euros (or approx Rs 33,723). The limited-edition smartphone with 128GB storage space comes bundled with a free pair of OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones.

OnePlus is expected to make its new black colour variant of OnePlus 3T available for everyone. OnePlus hasn’t revealed any other details regarding price or if the new device will come in a limited edition colour option. We’ll have to wait and watch what the company has in store for its customers.

OnePlus 3T is the mid-cycle upgrade for OnePlus 3 smartphone. OnePlus 3T features a better processor and camera as well as a bigger battery when compared to OnePlus 3. In our review, we found the OnePlus 3T to be a worthy smartphone, which is ideal for gaming and multi-tasking. The camera is also one of the best in this price range, and 16MP front camera should appeal to most selfie fans. A long-lasting battery coupled with the ultra-fast Dash Charging is another highlight of this phone.

As for specifications, OnePlus 3T comes with a a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 16MP rear and front camera and a 3,400mAh battery with support for Dash Charge.

