OnePlus teams up with DxO Labs to enhance OnePlus 5 camera experience

OnePlus has announced that it is teaming up with DxO Labs to improve the photography experience of its upcoming OnePlus 5. ‘DxO Labs’ is popular for DxOMark mobile photography benchmark that ranks smartphones’ camera as per their image-capturing capabilities.

“OnePlus’ cameras have been improving with each new flagship product we’ve released. There’s always more to be done to give you the ability to take clearer, more beautiful photos. Sometimes finding the right partner is one of the quickest ways to take things to the next level,” noted OnePlus blog.

Recently, DxO ranked HTC’s new flagship HTC U 11 as the best ever camera on a smartphone with a score of 90 points. Earlier the same title was with Google’s Pixel smartphone with 89 points.

While at one point it seems like good move by the company to benefit consumers, at the same time it does raise eyebrows as to what could be the ulterior motive behind this partnership. Anyway, OnePlus hasn’t revealed any details about what the two companies will essentially work on for OnePlus 5 camera.

The Chinese company usually launches a ‘Flagship Killer’ smartphone every year and this year the anicipated OnePlus 5 is making a lot noise beacause of the dual rear camera setup. The latest leak around the camera was a live image from Android Authority revealing vertically stacked dual rear camera on a prototype.

Meanwhile, going by the leaked information so far, the upcoming OnePlus 5 is likely to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor like the Samsung Galaxy S8 coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Some rumours initially did suggest OnePlus to stick with 6GB RAM, but then leaks can’t be trusted completely too. Another rumour around the mill is that OnePlus might have a special 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage and it could be priced as high as $650, which is roughly Rs. 42,000.

Other than that OnePlus 5 6GB RAM variant is likely to come in two storage options – a 64GB and 128GB built-in flash. The display is expected to be a 5.5-inch 2K display.

