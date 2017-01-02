OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 4.0 with Android N for OnePlus 3, 3T phones

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T are now getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update: Here’s how to install. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T are now getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update: Here’s how to install.

OnePlus has officially started rolling out Oxygen OS 4.0 with Android Nougat OTA update to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. OnePlus confirmed the same on its forums, although if you’re trying to look for an update in India you might be out of luck for now.

We have a OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in our office, and the only way we managed to get an update for the smartphones was by using a VPN and changing the location to Germany or Netherlands. We relied on Opera VPN for the same. OnePlus forum does not yet specify which countries are getting the update first, but if you’re based in India you can try what we did and rely on VPN to get Android Nougat software.

OnePlus’ own forum says they are starting “the incremental roll-out” for OxygenOS 4.0 with Android Nougat for its flagship smartphones. OnePlus had already rolled out beta updates with Android Nougat for the smartphones last week. The update size is around 1GB, so don’t try and download this on your cellular data plan. Some of the new features which are being introduced in this update, are listed below.

Also read: OnePlus 3T review: A faster smartphone sure, but worth the extra price?

There is a new notifications and settings menu design with Oxygen OS 4.0. It also supports multi-window view, and there’s the notification direct reply from Android N as well. It includes custom DPI support along with the addition of status bar icon options and improved shelf customisation.

OnePlus is still asking users to report bugs in the software, and those who were on the beta versions can continue to give feedback at the forum. This is an Over-the-Air (OTA) update, and a broader rollout will start in a few days, according to the company.

OnePlus 3T in a soft-gold variant will go on sale on Amazon India on January 5, for those who are interested in getting the phone. Users need to pre-register for the one on January 5; the open sale starts on January 6. OnePlus 3T phone starts at Rs 29,999 for the 64GB version and 34,999 for the 128GB version.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd