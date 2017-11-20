OnePlus rolls out Android Oreo 8.0 update to OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T: Android 8.0 Oreo update has now started rolling out. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T: Android 8.0 Oreo update has now started rolling out.

OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 users can rejoice as the company has started rolling out Android Oreo 8.0 update to its last year’s flagship. OnePlus has recently launched its OnePlus 5T smartphone, which is an upgrade to 2017’s OnePlus 5. At the event, OnePlus had confirmed a timeline for the open beta testing of Android Oreo on its new phones. Now it looks like the older devices are getting the latest Android OS as well.

OnePlus has published a blog post confirming the roll-out of OxygenOS 5.0, which is the company’s first official Android O update for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3. However, OnePlus had confirmed that Android Oreo would be the last upgrade in terms of software for the OnePlus 3 series.

In terms of features, Oxygen OS 5.0 comes with update to Android O (8.0) and adds new “Parallel Apps” or split screen style feature. Another addition is “Picture-in-Picture” mode, which is a part of Android Oreo and there’s also Auto-fill, smart text selection. The new update also comes with a revamped quick settings design along with the updated security patch for September from Google.

In the OnePlus launcher, the additions include notification dots and a new app folder design. OnePlus is also adding the option to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus. OnePlus says the OTA update is ‘incremental’ which means only a small percentage of users will getting it today. The broader roll-out will begin in some days, adds the blog post.

In order to check if you have the OnePlus Android Oreo update with OxygenOS 5.0, just go to the settings app, about phone and tap on software updates. If the update has arrived for your smartphone, you should be able to download and install. It is best to back up your data before uploading. OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3T users who do install the update and face any software issues can give feedback and report bugs on forums.oneplus.net/feedback/.

For OnePlus 5 users the open beta for Android Oreo 8.0 in November this year. After the beta testing is over, the full OTA (over-the-air) update for the Android 8.0 OS will start rolling out in early 2018 for OnePlus 5 smartphones. The bigger OnePlus 5T will get the open beta version of Android Oreo in late December 2017, with no word on the final OTA update.

