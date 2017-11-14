OnePlus reportedly leaving backdoor app on phones to give root access, company looking into issue

Some of OnePlus devices come with EngineerMode APK app pre-loaded on them, which reportedly acts as a backdoor, giving people root access without the need for unlocking the phone. Some of OnePlus devices come with EngineerMode APK app pre-loaded on them, which reportedly acts as a backdoor, giving people root access without the need for unlocking the phone.

OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 3, 3T and 5 can be rooted without unlocking the bootloader via EngineerMode APK app. According to a Twitter user Elliot Alderson, some of OnePlus devices come with EngineerMode APK app pre-loaded on them, which acts as a backdoor, giving people root access without the need for unlocking the phone.

“Hey @OnePlus! I don’t think this EngineerMode APK must be in an user build…🤦‍♂️ This app is a system app made by @Qualcomm and customised by @OnePlus. It’s used by the operator in the factory to test the devices,” reads one of Alderson’s tweet. The app, developed by Qualcomm, has been essentially designed for OEMs to test hardware components or diagnostic tests on device. However, it can be exploited to enable backdoor rooting.

“If you have an OnePlus device, I’m pretty sure you have this app pre-installed. To check open Settings -> Apps -> Menu -> Show system apps and search EngineerMode in the app list to check,” Alderson’s said in another tweet.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has acknowledged the issue, and insisted that the company is looking into it. “Thanks for the heads up, we’re looking into it,” Pei said on Twitter. It looks like the Chinese smartphone company has accidentally left behind the app on some of its smartphone units.

This is not the first time that OnePlus has been accused of compromising privacy of its users. The company recently admitted to collecting personal information of users without their permission. Later, Pei confirmed in a blog post that OnePlus it will scale back on data collection on its devices.

OnePlus’ co-founder clarified that the company was collecting data to “better understand general phone behavior and optimize OxygenOS for a better overall user experience”.

