OnePlus partners with Marvel, Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 expected at launch

OnePlus has announced a partnership with Marvel for the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War. OnePlus’ partnership announcement comes ahead of the launch of its new OnePlus 6 flagship smartphone. In a post on their official Facebook page, OnePlus revealed a poster announcing this, which is being seen as confirmation that an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 will also be revealed. Previously OnePlus 5T was launched in a special Star Wars Edition as well. The new Avengers: Infinity War movie will launch on April 27 in India and globally.

In a statement, the company said, “OnePlus’ association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences.”

The OnePlus teaser also indicates that the Avengers edition OnePlus 6 will be launched for the India and China markets. Previously a blue-coloured version of this Avenger edition was leaked online. OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in the May-June time period, though the company has not yet given an exact launch date for the phone.

However, OnePlus has confirmed several key the features on this phone. The big design change is going to be on the front, with the edge-to-edge display which will have a notch on top. OnePlus also confirmed the new flagship phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on the high-end side. This variant will likely be the most expensive in the OnePlus 6 series.

The phone will be an Amazon exclusive as the company’s video teasers in movie theaters in India have confirmed. The camera on the OnePlus 6 will likely remain at 16MP+20MP. The company has also confirmed that OnePlus 6 will have a water and dust resistant rating.

