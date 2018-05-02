OnePlus One to OnePlus 6: The design evolution so far

From OnePlus One to the upcoming OnePlus 6, here is a look at how the phones have evolved purely in terms of design. From OnePlus One to the upcoming OnePlus 6, here is a look at how the phones have evolved purely in terms of design.

OnePlus 6 will be launched in London on May 17. OnePlus has confirmed the phone will feature an all-glass design, complete with a glass back. For those who do not know, this is not the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with a glass back. Remember the OnePlus X? The smartphone was launched in 2015 in two variants — Onyx and Ceramic. OnePlus X Onyx sports a glass back design and an OLED FHD display.

OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 were launched with a Sandstone back design, which was subsequently replicated on OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition as well. If one looks at the evolution of design on OnePlus smartphones, a pattern can easily be figured out. The first two flagships sport a Sandstone design. A metal unibody design for OnePlus smartphones debuted on OnePlus 3, and continued for OnePlus 5, 5T. Now, OnePlus 6 is set to launch with a glass back design, and it is probably safe to say that OnePlus 7 could also have a glass back as well. Of course, the prediction is too far-fetched, but is based on what OnePlus has offered so far. From OnePlus One to the upcoming OnePlus 6, here is a look at how the phones have evolved purely in terms of design:

OnePlus One, OnePlus 2: Sandstone finish

OnePlus One

OnePlus One sport a Sandstone finish with a granite-like rear panel. OnePlus One sport a Sandstone finish with a granite-like rear panel.

OnePlus One sported a sandstone finish with a granite-like rear panel. Thanks to its minimalist design, the phone was both stylish and classy. Remember, OnePlus’ trademark alert slider was not launched in 2014 and OnePlus One had power buton and volume rocker keys on either sides. In our review, we noted the keys blended so well that it became difficult to figure out the right/left side of OnePlus One in dark – not a bad thing at all. OnePlus One was launched for Rs 21,999 in India and it sport a 5.5-inch Full HD LTPS IPS display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top. [Read our review of OnePlus One here.]

OnePlus 2

OnePlus 2 has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. OnePlus 2 has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

A Sandstone finish design was continued on OnePlus 2 as well. The design gives the phone a premium feel, while offering a good grip. OnePlus 2 has matte finish metal frame running around the edges, which also looked stylish. In addition to volume rocker keys and power button (right), OnePlus 2 also features notification toggle on the left. OnePlus introduced a USB Type-C charging port for the first time on OnePlus 2. The port was placed at the bottom, tucked in between speaker grill on both sides. The phone has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Both OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 have front-facing home button. [Read our review of OnePlus 2 here.]

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5: Metal unibody design

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T

OnePlus ditched the Sandstone back design for a metal unibody design on OnePlus 3, which was launched in 2016. OnePlus ditched the Sandstone back design for a metal unibody design on OnePlus 3, which was launched in 2016.

OnePlus ditched the Sandstone back design for a metal unibody design on OnePlus 3, which was launched in 2016. The phone sports a metal unibody design, made out of a single slab of aluminum, according to OnePlus. The phone has a solid build, and we observed it looks a bit too much like an HTC phone. But that is not essentially a bad thing. OnePlus 3T is thin only 7.35 mm thin and features visible antenna lines on the top and bottom of the back cover.

OnePlus 3T is stylish, without being flashy or blingy, as we observed in our review. The OnePlus device has a square rear camera module with LED flash. The notifications toggle along with volume rocker keys are present on the left, while the power button is placed on the right side. The phone has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4. [Read our review of OnePlus 3 here.]

OnePlus 3T, a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 3 comes with exactly the same design as its predecessor. OnePlus 3T, a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 3 comes with exactly the same design as its predecessor.

OnePlus 3T, a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 3 comes with exactly the same design as its predecessor. The dimensions and weight has not changed either, despite a bigger battery than OnePlus 3T. The smartphone was launched with an upgraded processor, bigger battery and a 16MP front camera when compared to an 8MP shooter on OnePlus 3. The home button on both OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T is placed on the front. [Read our review of OnePlus 3T here.]

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5 is a thin, sleek smartphone and is just 7.25 mm thick. OnePlus 5 is a thin, sleek smartphone and is just 7.25 mm thick.

OnePlus 5 also features an anodized aluminum body design. The phone resembles iPhone 7 Plus in terms of look and feel thanks to muted antenna lines on the top and bottom of the rear panel as well as a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup on the left. OnePlus 5 is a thin, sleek smartphone and is just 7.25 mm thick. The placement of volume rocker keys, alert slider and power button have not changed from the OnePlus 3. A capsule-shaped home button is on the front.

OnePlus 5 uses a USB-C port for charging, which is placed at the bottom along with a 3.5mm jack and a single set of grilles for its speaker. Display on OnePlus 5 an Optic AMOLED one measuring 5.5-inches with Full HD resolution and (1920 x 1080 pixels) and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. [Read our review of OnePlus 5 here.]

OnePlus 5T sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 5T sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 5T exactly the same design as OnePlus 5 expect for one big change – a Full View display. OnePlus 5T has thinner bezels, and home button has been removed to make space for a bigger screen. OnePlus 5T sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 6.01-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, compared to standard 16:9 aspect ratio on the OnePlus 5. The screen is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. [Read our review of OnePlus 5T here.]

OnePlus 6: An all-glass design

OnePlus 6 will have a glass rear panel and it could come with support for wireless charging as well. OnePlus 6 will have a glass rear panel and it could come with support for wireless charging as well.

OnePlus 6 is due to launch in mid-May and OnePlus has already confirmed several things about the device including an all-glass design. The phone will have a glass rear panel and could come with support for wireless charging as well. Reports suggest that dual rear cameras on OnePlus 6 could be vertically aligned. The phone will be water resistance and for the first time, OnePlus will introduce a 256GB storage variant as well. OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and the phone is expected to cost upwards Rs 36,999 in India.

