OnePlus’ next flagship launch confirmed for Q2 2018, will have Snapdragon 835

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will announce its next flagship smartphone in the second quarter of 2018, and it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Lau made the revelation in an interview with CNET at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This means, OnePlus could unveil its next device sometime in June, which is when OnePlus 5 was launched last year. The OnePlus CEO did not give out a name for the upcoming phone.

“While Lau wouldn’t divulge many details of the upcoming OnePlus phone — including its name — he confirmed it would run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, the mobile chip unveiled just in December. “Of course, there’s no other choice,” Lau said,” the CNET report reads.

While there’s little know about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship device, a report in GizmoChina claims the device could feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. A separate report suggests that the phone will ship with the same facial recognition technology for unlocking that we saw on the Apple iPhone X.

Just like iPhone X, OnePlus’ next device will also have the same 3D camera module that uses infrared light to measure depth. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is said to begin talks with the US carriers this year to sell its smartphones. Striking a deal with a carrier could potentially increase deamand for the Chinese brand, given close to 90 per cent people in the US purchase their smartphones via carriers.

OnePlus recently launched Lava Red OnePlus 5T in India. The new variant comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and is priced the same as 8GB option of the original OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5T at Rs 37,999 will start selling via open sale on Amazon India from January 20. Registrations have already begun.

