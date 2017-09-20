OnePlus launches limited edition ‘Callection’ OnePlus 5: Here’s the price

Callection has a slew of products like holsters, bags, caps, t-shirts and a limited-edition design of the OnePlus 5 JCC+. Callection has a slew of products like holsters, bags, caps, t-shirts and a limited-edition design of the OnePlus 5 JCC+.

OnePlus has collaborated with French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to release limited edition ‘Callection’ line collection. Callection has a slew of products like holsters, bags, caps, t-shirts and a limited-edition design of the OnePlus 5 JCC+. The devices have been co-created with JCC. OnePlus has teamed up with fashion boutique colette to host a pop-up event in Paris on September 22 to kick-off its ‘Callection’ collection.

“We’re always looking to try new things with partners who embody the Never Settle spirit. It’s been great collaborating with an icon like Jean-Charles Castelbajac, who is continuously bringing game-changing ideas to the fashion industry,” said OnePlus co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei.

The ‘Callection’ collection will be available for purchase EU wide at OnePlus.net. The limited-edition OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased in Europe from October 2 and online at OnePlus.net for 559 euros (Rs 43,000 approx).

The ‘Callection’ line accessories can be purchased in India via OnePlusstore.in starting October 2. Limited edition”Callection” and “Never Settle” t-shirts cost Rs 1,999 and tote bag will be available for Rs 1,599. More accessories like baseball cap will be available at a later date.

Read: OnePlus 5 review: This Android flagship is near perfect

“I always like looking towards the future. To change the world, you always need to be creative and work with people who are ahead of their time,” said Castelbajac.

OnePlus 5 is company’s latest flagship smartphone and it comes in 6GB or 8GB RAM variants. The smartphone starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the base model, while the higher-end option is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes with top-of-the-line specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB or 128GB ROM, and dual 16MP+20MP cameras at the back. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash.

OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, and the phone supports OnePlus’ Dash Charge technology. It can be bought in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd