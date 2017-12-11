OnePlus is giving 10,000 free tickets to ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Here’s how to get

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition launches on December 14, 2017: The company is giving 10,000 free tickets to the new Star Wars movie to fans in India. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition launches on December 14, 2017: The company is giving 10,000 free tickets to the new Star Wars movie to fans in India.

OnePlus is celebrating its three year anniversary in the Indian market with 10,000 free tickets for the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. OnePlus fans in India will be able to watch the new Star Wars film and also get the option of trying out the new OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition phones at the company’s pop-up stores in nine cities on December 16 and 17, 2017.

The free tickets will go live in two phases on December 13 and 15 at 10 am on the official OnePlus website oneplusstore.in and Paytm. OnePlus will have pop-up stores in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Kochi where the ‘Star Wars Edition’ of the OnePlus 5T will be showcased as well.

“We are delighted to celebrate our third anniversary with our community with the complimentary tickets of the latest edition of Star Wars franchise for our fans in nine cities. We are determined to constantly push boundaries to bring premium flagship smartphones and deliver the best user experience possible to the OnePlus community,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus India said in a press statement.

So how can a OnePlus fan or user get free tickets to Star Wars: The Last Jedi? A user can just to go the oneplusstore.in India and then register their OnePlus IMEI number. Those who have already registered the phone on the website can skip this step. After this step, the user has to choose the city and confirm the movie date and time. The tickets will be available for December 16 and 17 at select PVR and Cinemax theatres, says the company.

Once this is selected, a user has to click on the ‘Get It’ button and a ticket coupon code will be generated. Of course, tickets will depend on availability. After the code is generated, a user can just follow the link to the Paytm website where they will have to complete the checkout process.

OnePlus says users will be charged Rs 1 by Paytm as a “token processing fee towards the complimentary snacks including popcorn and cold drink with every movie ticket.” OnePlus will launch the Star Wars Limited Edition of its 5T smartphone on December 14 at IMAX, Wadala Mumbai in India.

In terms of specifications and features, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition is exactly the same as the OnePlus 5T that was just launched. The major difference is that this phone has a white finish, along with the Star Wars logo and the OnePlus branding beneath the fingerprint scanner. OnePlus 5T starts at a price of Rs 32,999 in India and goes to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

