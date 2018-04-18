OnePlus is asking users for suggestions on the OnePlus 6 video ad

OnePlus has put out a ‘bare bones’ video advertisement asking users ideas for advertisement video for the OnePlus 6. OnePlus has put out a ‘bare bones’ video advertisement asking users ideas for advertisement video for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 is expected to launch soon and the company has been actively posting teasers on social media platforms hinting at features that will be included in its upcoming flagship. Now OnePlus has put out a ‘bare bones’ video advertisement asking users ideas for advertisement video for the OnePlus 6. The company, in an official forum post said that the ideas it love will be used to make the final version of the OnePlus 6 advertisement. Each time a suggestion is added, OnePlus will put out a new video version for users to see the final version “taking shape”. The end credits will have names of people whose ideas have been used.

“Here at OnePlus, we don’t just value our community, we learn from you. You told us you were frustrated at notifications interrupting your game play – so we gave you Gaming DND mode. You told us you still wanted a headphone jack - so we kept the headphone jack. And soon you’ll be able to see the impact you’ve had on the creation of the OnePlus 6,” reads OnePlus’ post. People can share their ideas by tweeting with #NeverSettleFilm, commenting on the YouTube video, or on the company’s forum.

OnePlus 6 could make a debut mid-May. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed several features like a notch on top of the display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 256GB storage as well as water and dust resistance. OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display (2280 x 1080 pixels) and it could Amazon exclusive in India. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It could come with support with Dash Charge V2 technoloy, which promises a day’s worth of power in 20 minutes of charging.

OnePlus 6 will have a notch on top of display and the company will let users black out the notch during gameplay, landscape mode. The smartphone could sport a vertical dual rear camera setup (20MP+16MP), unlike a horizontal camera set up on the OnePlus 5T. According to reports, prices of the OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 33,999 going up all the way to Rs 48,999 in India, depending on the storage and RAM. The most expensive variant will be the 8GB RAM and 256GB version, which could be called OnePlus 6 Premium.

