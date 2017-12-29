OnePlus’ Face Unlock could come to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, hints company

Now, it looks like OnePlus might be looking at bringing the feature to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones too. Now, it looks like OnePlus might be looking at bringing the feature to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones too.

OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature could come to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones as well, hinted the company co-founder Carl Pei, in a forum post. OnePlus has already said that OnePlus 5 will soon get Face Unlock through an upcoming Open Beta build. The move comes due to “popular demand”, Pei said in a tweet.

Now, it looks like the company might be looking at bringing the feature to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones too. “In the spirit of building together, we’d also like to ask our OnePlus 3 and 3T users: Do you want Face Unlock too?” Pei wrote in forum post.

OnePlus unveiled the Face Unlock feature with its latest flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone in October. OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 5, which was launched by the company in June. OnePlus 5 currently relies on fingerprint sensor, embedded in the home button, to unlock the phone. Other security methods include screen lock via password or pattern.

After releasing Open Beta build with Face Unlock feature, for OnePlus 5, the company will work on any “remaining kinks” based on user’s feedbacks. “Then we will release Face Unlock to OnePlus 5 users worldwide in an Official Release build,” the post reads.

According to OnePlus, Face Lock was unveiled as a quicker and convenient alternative to fingerprint scanner. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the company introduces Face Unlock for older devices as well, since the technology is powered by software. If we look at Apple’s FaceID technology on the iPhone X, it uses a special hardware setup as well – TrueDepth camera system along with Apple’s A11 Bionic chip and a neural engine – to map a user’s face.

