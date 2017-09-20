OnePlus pre-Diwali sale: OnePlus 3T with 128GB for Rs 24,999, offers on OnePlus 5

OnePlus today announced attractive offers and discounts on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T to help consumers make the most of the festive season. (File Photo) OnePlus today announced attractive offers and discounts on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T to help consumers make the most of the festive season. (File Photo)

OnePlus today announced offers and discounts on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T. During the first round of its pre-Diwali sale, the OnePlus 3T 128GB variant will be available at Rs 24,999 against the regular Amazon.in selling price of Rs 29,999. The promotional offer will last between September 21-24.

OnePlus 3T has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and Gorilla Glass on top. It runs OxygenOS based on Android Marshmallow, though the phone has been upgraded to Android Nougat now. OnePlus 3T is powered by Snapdragon 821 and comes with 6GB RAM. The battery has a 3400mAh capacity complete with Dash Charge support. OnePlus 3T offers a 16MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, OIS, autofocus and 4K video recording and a 16MP shooter on the front.

OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with two RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 5 has a dual rear camera with 16MP +20MP setup. It has a 16-megapixel front camera with a selfie flash. The device comes with a 3300mAh battery with support of Dash charging.

During the 4-day promotion period, customers can avail additional cashback of Rs 1,500 on HDFC bank credit and debit cards and up to 12 months of zero EMI on both phones. On the purchase of the OnePlus 5, customers are eligible for extra Rs 3,000 exchange offer, and domestic and international travel vouchers from Cleartrip worth Rs 25,000. Alternately, customers purchasing OnePlus 5 from oneplusstore.in will get free accessories such as sandstone cover and tempered glass.

