OnePlus Diwali 2017 sale: Up to Rs 5,000 off on OnePlus 3T, free headphones with OnePlus 5, etc

OnePlus is giving up to Rs 5,000 off on OnePlus 3T smartphone as part of its Diwali Dash 2017 sale. Under the offer, Soft Gold colur variant of OnePlus 3T will get up to Rs 5,000 off while Gunmetal Grey colour option will will be available at a discount of Rs 4,000.

However, those planning on buying the OnePlus 3T should keep in mind that the phone is almost a year old, and won’t get updates any further than Android Oreo. While, the device is available in India, OnePlus has discontinued OnePlus 3T along with OnePlus 3 in many countries across the world.

OnePlus had earlier said in a press statement that OnePlus 3T will be available for purchase in India until later this year. It is unclear how long support for software updates and support will continue, though users should expect security updates for 2017.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are said to receive Android Oreo update within this year, but the company will soon start moving its Open Beta Program from the two phones to OnePlus 5 after the release of the latest software upgrade.

People who shop using SBI credit and debit cards will get cashback of up to Rs 1,750. Users will get up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange, and no cost EMI offer for up to 12 months can be availed as well.

Additionally, OnePlus users can win an assured prize by a game on oneplusstore.in between 10 AM of October 12 to midnight of October 19. To play the game, OnePlus users will need to register themselves using their OnePlus phone’s IMEI number on the Diwali Dash page. The company is giving away an assured e-gift voucher to all users.

Post registration, users can win e-gift vouchers worth up to Rs 1,500 from OnePlus and its partner brands by playing a spin and win game. In the game, icons with different value will be rolling on the screen and users will need to click to freeze one of them to claim the amount. People who win a ‘wild card’ can choose a voucher of their choice.

OnePlus is also giving free Bullet V2 earphones worth Rs 1,199 as well as Sandstone back cover worth Rs 990 on purchase of OnePlus 5 smartphone. The offer can be availed till October 19, and it is valid on purchase of 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the OnePlus 5 in Midnight Black, Slate Grey or Soft Gold colour variants.

