OnePlus Diwali Dash 2017 offer: Get free headphones, Sandstone cover with OnePlus 5

OnePlus has announced its Diwali Dash 2017 offer which will be live till October 19. Under this offer, people will get company’s Bullet V2 earphones along with Sandstone back cover free with purchase of any variant of OnePlus 5 smartphone from oneplusstore.in.

OnePlus Diwali Dash 2017 offer is valid on purchase of 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the OnePlus 5 in Midnight Black, Slate Grey or Soft Gold colour variants. OnePlus Bullet V2 earphones are originally priced at Rs 1,199. Sandstone back cover, on the other hand, sells at Rs 990.

In India, OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The high-end 8GB RAM+128GB ROM option can be bought at RS 37,999. OnePlus 5 was announced globally on June 20. OnePlus’ latest flagship device packs Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 3,300mAh battery.

The processor in OnePlus 5 is an Octa-core one with a clock speed of up to 2.45GHz. The smartphone gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display, with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It comes with anodised aluminum body, and fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button. OnePlus 5 is 4G VoLTE-enabled, and it supports two SIM cards.

OnePlus 5 sports dual 16MP+20MP cameras at the back, which is also the USP of the device. It supports Portrait mode, 8X zoom, 4K video recording with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), and more. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash.

OnePlus 5 supports company’s Dash Charge technology, which is said to offer a day’s worth of power in just 30 minutes of charging. OnePlus 5 weighs 153 grams and it measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm. Sensors on the device include: Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, and Electronic Compass.

