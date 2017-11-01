OnePlus co-founder shares new Portrait mode photo, is it from OnePlus 5T?

OnePlus 5T is rumoured to have the same dual camera setup that we saw on the OnePlus 5. (Image Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) OnePlus 5T is rumoured to have the same dual camera setup that we saw on the OnePlus 5. (Image Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus 5T smartphone is expected to be unveiled soon by the company. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has tweeted out a photo, which is expected to be taken with OnePlus 5T. The image has been taken in ‘Portrait’ mode, and it is accompanied by a caption that reads, “What phone is he taking that photo with?…” Of course, Pei doesn’t explicitly mention that the photo has been taken using OnePlus 5T. Portrait mode lets people people take pictures with subject in sharp focus while the background is blurred.

Portrait mode or ‘bokeh’-styled photos remain exclusive to dual camera smartphones. However, Google takes advantage of enhanced software to achieve this effect on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones which feature a single camera lens at the back.

Pei had tweeted a camera sample from unknown smartphone previously as well. He shared black and white photo of a disco light ball emanating light rays. “Cool photo, must have come from a great camera,” he wrote on Twitter. meanwhile, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus Pete Lau also took to Twitter to share a camera sample that highlights great detailing in photo in low-light.

OnePlus 5T is rumoured to have the same dual camera setup that we saw on the OnePlus 5. While dual cameras on OnePlus 5 get 8x zoom capability, people can zoom up to 2X while using the Portrait Mode. There’s a 16MP Sony IMX 371 wide-angle lens along with a 20MP Sony IMX 350 telephoto camera on the rear, with dual LED flash. The front shooter is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

“What phone is he taking that photo with?…” 😋 pic.twitter.com/PZMIEP1gkv — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 30, 2017

OnePlus is said to announce OnePlus 5T at an event on November 16. The upcoming smartphone was previously leaked in an image render, posted by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. It reveals a 2.5D curved glass design and extremely thin bezels on the sides. OnePlus 5T is said to have a 6-inch QHD Full HD+ display with resolution of 2160 x 1920 pixels. The upcoming smartphone will sport an edge-to-edge screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. OnePlus 5T could be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor.

