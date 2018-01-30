OnePlus Buyback programme is now live in India: Here’s how it works

OnePlus has announced its Buyback programme for India where customers will be able to trade in their old smartphone after purchasing a new OnePlus mobile. OnePlus has announced its Buyback programme for India where customers will be able to trade in their old smartphone after purchasing a new OnePlus mobile.

OnePlus has announced its Buyback programme for India where customers will be able to trade in their old smartphone after purchasing a new OnePlus device. The buyback programme will be live on the OnePlus India online store, and the services are being managed by Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd. also known as Cashify. The Buyback service will also work only after a user has purchased a new smartphone on the oneplusstore.in and placed a confirmed order for the same.

According to the OnePlus Buyback offer’s terms and conditions, users will have to provide details of their old device in order to apply for exchange. Also the exchange facility is limited to select devices and pincodes only. The list of cities where the OnePlus online Buyback offer is valid are: Ahmedabad, Agra, Bangalore, Bhopal, Baroda, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Howrah, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Puducherry, Panchkula, Surat and Thane.

The list of brands supported on the OnePlus Buyback offer are: OnePlus, Apple, Asus BlackBerry, Google, Gionee, HTC, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xolo, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Micromax, Motorola, LG, Lenovo, Karbonn, Intex, Panasonic, and LeEco as well.

OnePlus’ website says that after payment for a new smartphone has been made successfully, a user will be able to check for Buyback details in the page. If the user likes the price quoted by the website, they can go ahead with offer.The Cashify team will get in touch with the user to fix an appointment for the exchange. Also the pickup will only take place after OnePlus delivers the new smartphone.

According to the website, the user will be paid in cash in exchange for the old device at the time of pickup. Cashify will also verify if the device is in a working condition or not before paying the final amount. Users will also need to show an ID proof at the time of exchange, as OnePlus says this is done to ensure the customer is the actual owner of the product being handed over.

OnePlus India store has a buyback button on the site where users can check how much a device will fetch before deciding to make a purchase or going for the pickup offer. An Apple iPhone 6s with 64GB storage will get Rs 21,250 on the OnePlus India Store, though once we pointed out that the in-box earphones are missing and the device is not in warranty, the price was down to Rs 16,000. So the final price will be determined by the condition of the device, the bill, warranty, accessories, etc.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd