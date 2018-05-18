OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones with Google Assistant: Here are the details

OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones with Google Assistant at Rs 3,999 in India and will go on sale from June 5. OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones with Google Assistant at Rs 3,999 in India and will go on sale from June 5.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones were also announced by the company along with the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones come with Google Assistant supported on them as well, though this capability will be limited to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5, 5T smartphones. The Bullets wireless headphones have been priced at Rs 3,999 in India and will be made available in June 2018.

OnePlus Bullet Wireless are lightweight, claims the company and have a wire connecting them. The headphones rely on Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity. They also come with support for OnePlus Dash charging feature with the company promising 5 hours of music with just 10 minutes of charging. These are weather-resistant as well, so can be used during the rains. However, OnePlus has not specified the water-resistant rating on the Bullets Wireless. The Bullet Wireless also come with Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth technology for a high quality audio experience when connected to the phone.

Also read: OnePlus 6 launched in India: The six new features you might have missed

Bullets Wireless have what OnePlus is calling an “intuitive experience” thanks to the magnetic earbuds. When the magnetic earbuds are clipped together, the music can be paused, and when they are pulled apart, the music starts playing. OnePlus also says the Bullets Wireless come with a large driver unit with Energy Tubes for a better audio experience as it minimises the reverberation of frequencies. OnePlus says these Energy Tubes are there to stablize sounds in the earphones and ensure a clearer output and reduce noise generation.

Read more: OnePlus 6 launched in India: Here are prices of all variants, compared with OnePlus 5T

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones come with Google Assistant supported on them as well. OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones come with Google Assistant supported on them as well.

The Bullets Wireless also come with a button on the wire connecting the two earphones. This has the in-line controls for increasing volume. The middle key can be used to pause, play music. A Long press on the middle key will trigger the Google Assistant. Users can also double click this to play the next song on their playlist, click to answer an incoming call and short press to end the call. The neck band also has the input for the Dash Charge and the button for power and pairing.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd