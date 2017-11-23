OnePlus AMA: Here’s why OnePlus 5T does not have a QHD display, dual speakers

OnePlus 5T does not have QHD display or dual speakers, and here’s the reason why. OnePlus 5T does not have QHD display or dual speakers, and here’s the reason why.

OnePlus recently held an AMA (Ask me Anything) on their forums and revealed the OnePlus 5 will not be getting a Face Unlock feature like the OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus AMA included co-founder Carl Pei as well, and the company also gave out some in-depth information around the new OnePlus 5T.

When someone asked if one ‘T’ variant a year will now be the new standard, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei replied that they make a ‘T model only “if there’s enough new technology” which the company thinks will be useful to customers. Carl Pei wrote, “As of now, we still haven’t decided whether we have enough upgrades next year for a T device.” OnePlus also confirmed the OnePlus 5T has a notification LED, which is approximately in the same place as the OnePlus 5 and they have not removed this feature just because of the bigger display.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei also spoke about why they did not go for a QHD resolution display, although he did this by pointing to a bunch of tweets he had posted previously on the subject. Pei had pointed out that OnePlus did an early showcasing with some fans and he had convinced them OnePlus 5T had a QHD display.

The fans then “inspected the display and expressed what an improvement in clarity it was over the 5,” but as Pei later revealed to them, it does not have the higher resolution. He tweeted, “Then I told them, “Just kidding, it doesn’t.” (referring to QHD resolution on OnePlus 5T) And they got my point. These are people very interested in tech, if they can’t tell the difference others are unlikely to. We do not take a checklist approach to product design. User experience is way more important.”

Users also asked if OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T’s front camera will get new features like Pro Mode, Timelapse, Slow Motion and the company said they do not have plans for this. Also OnePlus is unlikely to add dual speakers on its devices. They wrote in the AMA, “When we feel it (dual speakers) delivers enough user value (probably never).”

OnePlus also said they have no plan of entering the mid-range segment yet, well not until they are one of the “global leaders in the flagship segment.” Another user asked why they cannot use telephoto lens in pro mode for the OnePlus 5, and the reply was that this lens is only to support the Portrait mode and give clearer photos when zooming.

OnePlus also explained the reason there is no OIS on their phones is because it would increase the physical size of the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T. Finally, OnePlus 5T is not entirely waterproof and while it might “survive day to day situations,” the company says it would not recommend “showering or swimming with it.”

