OnePlus accused of cheating on benchmarks with OnePlus 5, company denies it

OnePlus 5’s benchmark scores are inflated, and the company has been accused of manipulating scores on apps like Antutu, Geekbench 4, Androbench, and other popular benchmark apps. This is not the first time that OnePlus is facing a charge of cheating on benchmark scores, previously with the OnePlus 3T the company was accused of doing something similar. OnePlus has denied the charge, and said they are not overclocking the cores.

According to a report in XDA developers, the cheating mechanism is “blatant and aimed at maximising performance“. It points out OnePlus 5 manages to achieve high Geekbench 4 scores for Snapdragon 835 by keeping all little cores clocked at 1.9 GHz. Running Geekbench 4 from Play Store yielded different results from those on site’s hidden build of Geekbench, which is not packaged as a benchmark app. While OnePlus 5 multi-score results were affected to give out higher ranking, its single-core results were mostly unaffected across apps, says the report.

OnePlus 5 scored over 6,700 in multi-core performance on Play Store version of Geekbench, while the smartphone didn’t manage to reach 6,500 when tested on the site’s hidden build of app. OnePlus is keeping CPU frequencies of cores in OnePlus 5 higher so as to obtain better results in benchmark, XDA Developers alleged.

However, OnePlus has denied the claim and in a statement to XDA Developers, the company said they want users to see the full performance of OnePlus 5. The company claims this is the reason they have allowed benchmark apps to run in a state similar to daily usage, and that they are not overclocking the device.

OnePlus’ statement reads, “Therefore, we have allowed benchmark apps to run in a state similar to daily usage, including the running of resource intensive apps and games. Additionally, when launching apps the OnePlus 5 runs at a similar state in order to increase the speed in which apps open. We are not overclocking the device, rather we are displaying the performance potential of the OnePlus 5.”

The difference in multi-core performance results obtained from Geekbench 4 Play Store version, and that used by the site is around 6.5 per cent. The report also says not all benchmark apps are targeted. For instance, 3DMark didn’t see any of these problems, according to XDA’s report.

OnePlus allegedly tried to manipulate benchmark results previously as well, where it altered behaviour in ROM when it detected a benchmark app was open. According to the earlier report, OnePlus has targeted the same set of benchmark apps as last time. The site also put out several graphs depicting difference in multi-core and single-core performance while using regular build and secret builds of Geekbench 4.

OnePlus 5 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. The smartphone was unveiled globally on June 20 by the company. It comes with dual rear cameras (16MP+20MP) and 3,300mAh battery.

