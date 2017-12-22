OnePlus 6 with under-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 to launch in March 2018: Report

The upcoming device is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor. The upcoming device is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus 6, which is company’s next flagship smartphone is said to launch as early as March 2018, according to a report in GizmoChina. The upcoming device is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor.

A separate report suggests that OnePlus 6 will ship with the same facial recognition technology for unlocking that we saw on the Apple iPhone X. Just like iPhone X, the OnePlus 6 will also have the same 3D camera module that uses infrared light to measure depth. Of course, the latest reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt as June is when the Chinese technology company typically launches its flagship smartphones.

However, we’ve seen OnePlus launch mid-cycle upgrades to its flagship models within four to six months. To give a perspective, OnePlus 5 was unveiled in June, while the OnePlus5T launch happened in October. Last year, OnePlus 3 was followed by the launch of OnePlus 3T in December. Given OnePlus is unveiling a new phone every six months, it might just be possible that OnePlus 6 launches in March 2018.

OnePlus 5T marks a design change from company’s earlier models as it features a 6.01-inch bezel-less display. Most other features remain the same as OnePlus 5 smartphone. The display has a Full HD+ resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 825 processor, and there’s no expandable storage option.

OnePlus 5T runs Android Nougat with OxygenOS. Backed by a 3,300mAh battery, the phone supports Dash Charge technology. On the camera front, the OnePlus 5T has a dual-rear setup of 16MP+20MP sensors, and a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage option is available at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T can be bought on Amazon or OnePlus’ online store.

