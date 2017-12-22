OnePlus 6 with under-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 to launch in March 2018: Report

OnePlus 6, which is company’s next flagship smartphone is said to launch as early as March 2018, according to a report in GizmoChina. The upcoming device is said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor.
A separate report suggests that OnePlus 6 will ship with the same facial recognition technology for unlocking that we saw on the Apple iPhone X. Just like iPhone X, the OnePlus 6 will also have the same 3D camera module that uses infrared light to measure depth. Of course, the latest reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt as June is when the Chinese technology company typically launches its flagship smartphones.
However, we’ve seen OnePlus launch mid-cycle upgrades to its flagship models within four to six months. To give a perspective, OnePlus 5 was unveiled in June, while the OnePlus5T launch happened in October. Last year, OnePlus 3 was followed by the launch of OnePlus 3T in December. Given OnePlus is unveiling a new phone every six months, it might just be possible that OnePlus 6 launches in March 2018.
OnePlus 5T marks a design change from company’s earlier models as it features a 6.01-inch bezel-less display. Most other features remain the same as OnePlus 5 smartphone. The display has a Full HD+ resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 825 processor, and there’s no expandable storage option.
OnePlus 5T runs Android Nougat with OxygenOS. Backed by a 3,300mAh battery, the phone supports Dash Charge technology. On the camera front, the OnePlus 5T has a dual-rear setup of 16MP+20MP sensors, and a 16MP selfie camera.
OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage option is available at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T can be bought on Amazon or OnePlus’ online store.
