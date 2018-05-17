OnePlus 6 launched in India at starting price of Rs 34,999: Price details, sale date and more

OnePlus 6 smartphone launched in India: Price is 34,999 and sale on Amazon India starts on May 21. OnePlus 6 smartphone launched in India: Price is 34,999 and sale on Amazon India starts on May 21.

OnePlus 6 will have a starting price of Rs 34,999 in India, revealed the company at an event in Mumbai. The launch takes place a day after OnePlus revealed its new flagship in London, at a global event. Successor to last year’s OnePlus 5 and 5t, the OnePlus 6 has undergone quite a few major changes this time around and sports a glass back and an iPhone X-like notch above the display.

OnePlus 6 price in India and availability

OnePlus 6 will be made available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour variants, though the white option will come on June 5. OnePlus 6 starts in India at Rs 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. OnePlus launched the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage as well, which will cost Rs 39,999. OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones have also been announced for India at a price of Rs 3,999. These will go on sale from June 5.

The first sale will take place on May 21 for Amazon Prime members. The popups will be open in eight cities from May 21 to May 22. The first open sale for OnePlus 6 will be on Amazon India from May 22. OnePlus’ online store will also sell the smartphone. There’s no word on prices for the 256GB storage variant from OnePlus. However, the Avengers Edition which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage only will cost Rs 44,999 in India. This will go on sale from May 29 on Amazon India.

OnePlus 6 launch offers and discounts

Among the launch offers on OnePlus 6 in include Rs 2,000 discount upon making the payment using SBI credit and debit cards during the first week of sale. Customers of all major banks can avail No Cost EMI for the first three months. Additionally, OnePlus 6 customers get a free 12-month accidental damage insurance from Servify.

Idea customers purchasing the handset get Rs 2,000 cashback and device insurance. OnePlus 6 customers also get an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs 250 as well as up to Rs 500 discount at the time of purchasing e-books on Amazon Kindle. Last but not least, customers can avail additional benefits up to Rs 25,000 while booking hotels and flights on Cleartrip.

OnePlus 6 now features a glass back, in addition to an OnePlus 6 now features a glass back, in addition to an Apple iPhone X -like notch above the display and Qualcomm’s latest high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset.

OnePlus 6 specifications, features

OnePlus 6 sports bigger 6.28-inch (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19:9 screen ratio, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density and nearly 84% screen to body ratio. OnePlus 6 houses a 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7aperture and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens with f/1.7aperture. Below a vertically stacked dual-rear cameras sits a dual LED flash. The handset can record Super Slow Motion videos at 240fps in 1080p resolution and 720p at 480 fps. It can shoot videos in both 4K and 1080p resolution at either 30 or 60 fps.

Up front is 16MP Sony IMX 371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture size. Both the front as well as rear cameras can capture photos in Portrait Mode. It also uses a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm for depth of field effect to selfies. Powering the OnePlus 6 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz and bundled with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The device packs a 3,300mAh battery under the hood with support for OnePlus’ Dash Charge technology.

The dual-SIM OnePlus 6 runs Oxygen OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The standard set of sensors include fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Electronic Compass, and Sensor Hub. On the connectivity front, it supports USB 2.0, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

